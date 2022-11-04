Former MoP Joint Secretary Vishal Kapoor Joins EESL as CEO

Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings under Ministry of Power has announced the appointment of Vishal Kapoor as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kapoor graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE). Holding a Masters degree from National University of Singapore, he has also pursued the Advanced Management Program in Public Policy from Indian School of Business. Kapoor takes charge as CEO, EESL after having completed his tenure as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

As Joint Secretary, his role entailed leading various government interventions, schemes, and reforms in the Distribution Sector. Furthermore, he was spearheading cyber security and IT initiatives in the power sector. Kapoor has played an instrumental role in formulating the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for Operational and Financial turnaround of Distribution Utilities. In his previous roles with the Indian Railways, he has worked in various capacities in design, operations and maintenance of Rolling Stock of Indian Railways. Amongst his other accomplishments are the introduction of high-capacity car carrying freight cars in India and export of more than a dozen locomotives to Tanzania and Myanmar.

Sharing his thoughts, Vishal Kapoor said, “EESL Group has been at the forefront of India’s journey towards sustainability and self-reliance. The time is now ripe to recognize the potential of energy efficiency, demand side management, electric mobility, and renewables in India’s energy matrix. The Government of India has acknowledged EESL’s potential as the key pillar in leading India towards energy security. I am pleased to take charge as the CEO of world’s largest public Energy Service Company (ESCO). As I begin with this new stint, I look forward to supporting the Ministry of Power in its endeavor to position India as a global leader in clean energy and bolster its commitment to mitigating climate change and achieving its Net Zero Target.”