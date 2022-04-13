Former IAS, Scientists, Sulabh Founder and Top Educationists Float Socio-Economic Think-Tank, Focus on Health, Green Energy & Sustainable Development

On the launch of the Global Socio Economic Foundation, President MC Gupta (IAS, Rtd.) and former Chief Secretary, Haryana said, “It is a noble endeavour to promote different welfare causes under one roof with the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. GSEF will be focusing on promotion of art and culture also sustainable development, green energy, green transportation, eco villages, eco city in sync with concept of circular economy. It will also promote health & wellness: yoga, meditation, sports and games particularly for girls and women along with strengthening governance, including corporate governance and international brotherhood.

Hon’ble Justice Mukundakam Sharma, Former judge Supreme Court, in his address emphasized upon the sole of Indian Constitution and spoke vociferously for justice social, economic and political envisaged in the preamble. “This is a forum where we can give back something to the society.”

Air Marshal Naresh Verma (Rtd.) stated, “President of this foundation MC Gupta is known for his passion and perseverance. He persuaded all of us to these noble aim which are in sync with aspirations of the country. I commit myself to this endeavour.”

Sociologist and Founder Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak who revolutionised sanitation in India and especially in Bihar highlighted the aspects of sanitation. He said, “We at Sulabh International have developed technologies that boosted sanitation as a movement. As a founder member, I am happy to be associated with GSEF foundation that is going to have a positive impact in the society.”

KK Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation, said, “There are multiple NGOs in the country but I can tell you with all my conviction that this forum is unique in itself as it encompasses several basic parameters of socio economic development.”

BK Chaudary, MD, Vardhaman Acrylics, said, “GSEF touches wider spectrum of objectives. It is an opportunity to serve the nation.” VK Modi, Chairman, Modi Group, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this decade is India’s decade. With work stability and positive environment, $5 Trillion Economy will be achieved. As a member of business community, I commit to the cause of this foundation.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:21 PM IST