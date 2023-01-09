Former CJI Justice Dipak Misra delivers 21st Edition of NALCO Lecture Series

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, today celebrated with pride its journey of excellence with the 43rd Foundation Day celebrations, held across all its Operating Units, Regional offices and Corporate Headquarters. As part of the celebrations, the 21st Edition of NALCO Lecture series was also organized in the morning of 7th January, at its Corporate Office Auditorium. Justice Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Keynote address in this edition of the lecture series. Reflecting his thoughts, Justice Misra spoke on the theme: The Power of Leadership - Leading with Vision, Courage and Skill for Sound Corporate Governance. Being appreciative of NALCO’s performance, Justice Misra congratulated Team NALCO  and called upon them to continue to keep the growth momentum and achieve new milestones in the journey of Corporate excellence.

Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, in his opening remarks congratulated NALCO Collective on the momentous occasion of the 43rd Foundation Day and extended a warm welcome to the former Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra to the 21st Edition of NALCO Lecture Series. Directors of NALCO, CVO, Former CMDs and ex-employees, senior officials of State Government and other PSUs, were notably present on the occasion as the distinguished guests. The event was organized in a hybrid mode, and the employees across all units also joined this annual Lecture Series through the virtual mode.

