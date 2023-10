Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin visited the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) of the 5th Carrier Strike Group in the afternoon of October 15th at the Naval Base in Busan, highlighting the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the ROK and the U.S. to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence and the combined defense posture.

