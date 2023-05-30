For Indian Coast Guard, the latest e-device is environment

Monsoon onset is just at the anvil and so is the sought after World Environment Day. Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) is a PAN India campaign by the Government to advise and adore our green surroundings. The Indian Coast Guard has commenced their initiatives by involving children from ICG families and neighbourhood by acquainting them to mother nature and its multiple benefits for our future years.

The first ever assembly on a summer Sunday morning commenced as early as 0500 Hrs where volunteer children and their encouraging parents assembled at the eco park in Sector-62, Noida to learn the nuances of turf, the visiting birds to the green OCTA and the plantation that have added to the pre monsoon colours and amplified the oxygen zone in the heart of a busy civilization. In a 2 Hour session each participants returned with a mission LiFE pledge to conserve nature and contribute in their own creative way to support the LiFE cause. Together they all contributed for the longevity of planet earth as they involved themselves in outdoor sports while orienting to a new green lifestyle adoption. What an interesting morning for nature lovers says Shashwat a 14 years old, who promised to wake up early each day and nurture his new plant sapling that he adopted this morning. There are more such events planned by Indian Coast Guard to foster the nationwide campaign by roping in people from all walks of life.