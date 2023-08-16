Food Ingredients India and ProPak India poised to contribute momentum to India's vibrant food and packaging sector

Informa Markets in India, the leading organizer of B2B events in India, is poised to present the 17th edition of Food Ingredients (Fi India) alongside the 5th edition of the collocated ProPak India in Mumbai this year. The event is scheduled to take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from August 17th to August 19th, 2023. These dynamic expos serve as the ultimate B2B platform, bringing together the food, health, packaging, and processing industries under one comprehensive umbrella.

Fi India offers an unparalleled opportunity to access premium ingredients and the latest market innovations to meet evolving consumer demands and industry requirements. Meanwhile, ProPak India showcases cutting-edge processing machinery and packaging solutions, featuring an extensive product range encompassing packaging materials, machinery, equipment, labeling solutions, automation technologies, and more.

Expectations for the expos are high, with Fi India anticipated to host over 200 exhibitors and showcase more than 1000 brands, while ProPak India's 5th year is projected to feature over 300 brands.

Commenting on the announcement of Fi India and ProPak India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, emphasized the thriving food ingredients market driven by India's diverse culinary heritage and growing consumer demand for high-quality, innovative, natural, and organic ingredients. He also highlighted the crucial role of the food packaging industry in ensuring food safety and hygiene, emphasizing the need for efficient and technologically advanced packaging solutions to preserve product integrity and prevent contamination. The shift towards eco-friendly materials, recycling, and waste management practices is also noted as a significant industry trend.

Mr. Mudras expressed anticipation for the forthcoming editions of Fi India and ProPak India, underscoring their potential to showcase innovations and provide valuable insights into the dynamic food and packaging industries. He emphasized the goal of harnessing India's abundant and diverse raw material base for the food processing industries, with the market expected to reach $470 billion by 2025. The focus this year is on addressing the industry's demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

