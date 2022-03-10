Food Corporation of India celebrates International Women’s Day

In order to spread the awareness about the theme for International Women’s Day theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, Food Corporation of India has organized the function at auditorium of FCI Hqrs on March 8. The function was inaugurated by Vinita R Sharma, Executive Director (Finance). Bijay Kumar Singh, Executive Director (Personnel) was the Chief Guest of function. On the occasion, the motivational speeches were delivered followed by Sarswati Vandana, Nukkad Natak etc. The program was concluded with the distribution of gifts to all the women working in FCI Hqrs.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:33 PM IST