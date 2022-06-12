FM Sitharaman, Gujarat CM visit DFCCIL stall at expo in Gandhinagar

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs and Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister Gujarat visited the DFCCIL stall at the exhibition on “Nation Building & CPSEs” at Gandhinagar, Gujarat today and evinced keen interest in the progress, & the operational sections of DFC as well as the future corridors.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs and Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister Gujarat visited the DFCCIL stall and evinced keen interest in the progress, & the operational sections of DFC as well as the future corridors at the exhibition on “Nation Building & CPSEs” during the Iconic Day celebrations by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) today. The exhibition organised by DPE, the nodal department for all the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) was held at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition and Convention Centre at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The DFCCIL stall showcased the entire alignment of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors which included the sections already commissioned, the ones completed and those where work is progressing expeditiously. The various technological, engineering, operational & Business Development milestones were showcased in the exhibition.