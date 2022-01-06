First Time - CR achieves 7 million tonnes loading in a month

First time ever Central Railway has crossed the milestone of 7 million tonnes freight loading in a month. In December 2021, Central Railway loading was 7.21 million tonnes as against 5.87 million ton in December 2020, a whopping 22.8% increase.

During April-December 2021, the freight loading of Central Railway is 55.06 million tonnes which is the highest ever during any April-December period. The previous best was 44.98 million tonnes during Apr-Dec 2017-18

Central Railway’s freight loading of 7.2 million tonnes in December 2021 also crossed the previous best monthly loading of 6.96 million tonnes which was achieved in the month of March 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said that one should not rest on the laurels but reach out to more and more potential customers to capture traffic. We should also rededicate ourselves to provide safe, reliable, timely and convenient transport to our customers be it for passengers or for goods.

Some important freight traffic achievements in December 2021 are

• Best ever coal loading of 1023 rakes while in December 2020, 708 rakes were loaded

• Pune Division loaded 34 rakes of Automobiles out of total 51 rakes loaded

• 199 rakes of Cement (including Clinker) have been loaded as compared to 154 rakes in December 2020

• 84 rakes of Steel have been loaded as against 65 during December 2020

• 121 rakes of Sugar loaded in comparison to 30 rakes last year

• Freight Revenue during December 2021: Rs.724.2 Crore as against Rs.542 Crore in December 2020 registering an increase of 33.6%

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:51 AM IST