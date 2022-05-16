First-ever teacher's development programme organised by SWR-WWO

The first ever Teacher's Development programme was organised for teachers of SWR-WWO English medium school, Tamanna school (school for specially abled children) and Little Kingdom school on 13 May 2022. A day long workshop with lectures by eminent speakers were arranged.

Dr. Anand Pandurangi, noted psychiatrist, Mahesh Masal, counsellor, corporate trainer &author, Suresh Kulkarni, philosopher, philanthropist & educationist and Ms Ottilie Anban, social entrepreneur & environmentalist spoke on the occasion addressing the teachers. The day-long workshop was held at Swami Vivekananda Hall, Gadag Road, Hubballi.

SWR- Women's Welfare Organisation is engaged in welfare, philanthropic and sustainability initiatives in railways in various capacities. In the recent past, it has initiated solid waste segregation & management in railway colonies with a view to encourage sustainable approach towards environment.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway inaugurated a renovated computer lab at English Medium School run by SWR Women's Welfare Organization (Gadag Road, Hubballi) in the presence of Shri. P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager, SWR and Dr. (Smt) Vandana Srivastava, President SWR-WWO.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:07 PM IST