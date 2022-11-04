First direct flight of Air India Express connecting Vijayawada and Sharjah takes off

The first direct flight of Air India Express on the Vijayawada - Sharjah sector took off from Vijayawada International Airport with 119 passengers and six infants on board. Balashowry Vallabbhaneni, Member of Parliament, Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency, and Kesineni Srinivas, Member of Parliament, Vijayawada flagged off the inaugural flight at a function held at the Vijayawada Airport. Mrs. and Phaneendra Reddy, from Vijayawada, were the first passengers to receive the boarding card from the dignitaries.

Captain Bindu Sebastian and First Officer Captain V Prasoon operated the maiden flight with cabin crew Abdul Rauf, Swati Gautam, Sachin Kumar, and Jinso Lukose. The flight will arrive in Sharjah at 09.05 PM (Local Time).

Presently, Air India Express is the sole airline that operates international flights in and out of Vijayawada. The initial ticket fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at INR 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399. The economical ticket prices, along with direct flights at convenient timing, are attractive to passengers who seek connectivity to Dubai, Northern Emirates, and Sharjah. Besides complimentary snacks, Air India Express offers a buy-on-board meal service, pre-ordered hot meals, comfortable seats, and in-seat power for charging mobile devices.

The flights on Vijayawada – Sharjah and vice versa are on Mondays and Saturdays. Air India Express is also operating direct flights between Muscat and Vijayawada. Muscat - Vijayawada flights are on Sundays and return on Tuesdays. Air India Express also offers direct flights from Kuwait to Vijayawada on all Wednesdays.