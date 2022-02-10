First breakthrough of a tunnel in a prestigious Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project

Ircon International Limited achieved a milestone of breakthrough of Tunnel No. 14 of Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP) on 08.02.2022, located in Rangpo Sub-Division, East Sikkim. This is the first breakthrough of tunnel on this project, which has done in presence of officers from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Ircon International Limited and construction agency Abir Infrastructure along with representatives from Sikkim Government.

The length of Tunnel No. 14 is 1977 m located in between Kumrek and Khanikhola in East Sikkim. The tunnel traverses through vulnerable and challenging geological conditions of the Lesser Himalaya. To counter vulnerability of the groundmass, latest and most sophisticated tunnelling technology, i.e., New Austrian Tunnelling Method or NATM has been adopted. Not only the top class and well experienced engineers from India, but also the highly experienced foreign engineers are also involved in this project. This was a much-awaited moment, as there were many hindrances from geological problems to pandemic of Covid19.

This new rail link project is of about 45 kms long and is characterised by 14 nos. tunnels, 17 nos. bridges and 5 nos. stations. About 38 kms of the entire project alignment is passing through tunnels, about 36% of tunnelling work has already been completed. At present all the activities related to construction of tunnels, bridges and stations on this project are in progress on war footing basis and targeted to complete by December 2023.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:55 PM IST