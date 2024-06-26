FIR Against Contractor for Damaging Historical Heritage at Banganga Tank

During the repair and cleaning work of the historic Banganga Tank area in Mumbai, a bulldozer was used on the steps, causing damage to this site of historical and spiritual significance. Upon receiving information about the incident, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the site this morning with officials from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the police.

Minister Lodha contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, instructing him to file an FIR against the contractor appointed for the work and ordered the contractor to be blacklisted. He also directed the officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to commence repair work immediately, which is to be completed within the next 72 hours. To prevent such incidents in the future, a local committee will be established to oversee the ongoing work. Additionally, a committee of Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials will be set up to investigate the entire incident, with a report to be submitted within the next 15 days.

"We are always committed to preserving and conserving Mumbai's historical heritage. The site will soon be restored to its original state!" assured Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.