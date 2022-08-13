Fifteen employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Prakash Butani - General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway felicitated 15 employees from all six divisions of WR for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of June & July 2022 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 15 employees, 3 each from Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Ratlam Division, 2 from Vadodara Division, and 1 from Mumbai Division. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Butani appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, hairline crack in wheel, emergency brakes applied to save untoward incident, detection of brake binding & sparkling in wheel, hot axles and timely informing about spark & smoke in passing train. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence.