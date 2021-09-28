FICCI’s 6th National Tourism Investors meet Focuses to Boost Investment in Tourism, Stakeholders Pledge to Make India Global Tourism Hub by 2029

To revive the tourism industry in India post Covid, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organized the 6th National Tourism Investors Meet (NTIM) on September 23 and 24. The event was conducted at Federation House 1, Tansen Marg, New Delhi, abiding by all Covid safety protocols.

With this event, FICCI aims to catapult India's tourism industry in the post-Covid era and to encourage investment in tourism infrastructure development.

The 6th edition of the National Tourism Investors Meet brought together different stakeholders from the Investment and business community along with the Ministry of Tourism, State Govts, and Financial Institutions. To elevate the India's tourism industry to new heights, experts explored the potential of investment in the tourism sector during the event.

Touted to be the biggest-ever edition of NTIM, the meet is expected attract both domestic and international investors in the long run. The inaugural ceremony of the two-day event was blessed with the presence of Narayan Prasad, Tourism Minister Of Bihar, G Kamalavardhana Rao, Director General, Ministry Of Tourism, Government of India, and Suman Billa, Director, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNTWO), Technical Cooperation & Silk Road Development.

Narayan Prasad, Tourism Minister of Bihar in his address, said, "Bihar has immense opportunity in travel and tourism. We have created Ramayan circuit, Buddha Circuit, Gandhi circuit, Sufi circuit and many more circuits in Bihar.Bihar is trying to promote state cuisine to all the plates of India under 'Har Thali Mein Bihari Vyanjan' campaign."

Smt Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India said, "On its current growth trajectory, India’s international arrivals are forecast to reach 15.3 million by 2025, according to the World Tourism Organization. It has been almost a year since we resumed air travel operations, but air travel has been established as a safe and efficient mode of travel"

The event also witnessed presentations by state governments including Bihar Tourism, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to name a few, showcasing various investible Tourism projects in their states.

