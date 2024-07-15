FICCI Flo Chennai Delegation Meet The Honorable Vice President

CMA.CA.CS Divya Abhishek, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Chennai spearheaded a delegation of 30 distinguished women entrepreneurs representing a diverse array of expertise and path breaking achievements. The delegation convened a meeting at the residence of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, in New Delhi for an insightful and engaging dialogue centered around pivotal issues concerning women’s empowerment and societal progress.

The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar encouraged the members of FICCI Ladies Organisation to hand-hold meritorious girls facing financial and societal challenges. He emphasized the immense impact of such support, stating that aiding a girl's education and security can bring unparalleled satisfaction and happiness.

Highlighting the exponential geometric growth of a society associated with the empowerment of a girl child, Dhankhar exhorted that “When a woman controls the purse of the family, the economy of the family, growth of the family is assured. This has been done in the last ten years in a massive way.”

Dhankhar also urged members to influence their families and associated corporates to channelize CSR efforts towards empowering girls. He emphasized the need for structured CSR initiatives that reach the last mile. By extending support to the most underserved girls, the Vice President highlighted, hope and opportunities can be generated, creating a significant and positive impact on their lives.

Interacting with the members of FICCI FLO Chennai Chapter at Vice Presidents complex today, Dhankhar applauded the Supreme Court judgment regarding the equitable, uniform assistance to women, irrespective of their religion.

Highlighting the hardships faced by women, Dhankhar highlighted various initiatives taken by the government to improve lives of women such as toilet in every home, affordable housing, MUDRA Yojna.

Reaffirming his commitment to women's empowerment in Parliament, Dhankhar highlighted that when the Rajya Sabha passed the Women Reservation Bill, 17 women parliamentarians occupied key positions. Apart from himself and the Deputy Chairperson, all were women. He emphasized the significant progress in gender representation in Rajya Sabha, stating that the table, once dominated by males, now has over 50% females.

Highlighting India's strides in women-led empowerment, Dhankhar expressed pride in seeing a tribal woman of humble beginnings, Hon’ble President of India Draupadi Murmu, become the country's first citizen. “India is defining women empowerment. India is defining women-led empowerment”, he added.

Chairperson Divya Abhishek expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Vice President for his invaluable time and guidance. She reiterated FICCI FLO's unwavering commitment to fostering social, economic, and cultural progress. The meeting concluded with a tour of the New and Old Parliament House, symbolizing the collective determination and collaborative spirit of the FICCI FLO Chennai Chapter. This event highlights their commitment to championing women's empowerment and paving the way for a more progressive and inclusive society.

The delegation accompanying Divya Abhishek, included Immediate Past President Sudha Shivkumar, Past President Kavitha Dutt Chitturi, Past Chairpersons Raji Raju, Srikanta Jhaver, Parveen Papa, Senior vice chairperson Niyati Mehta, Sandhya Rajan, Dr. Amulya Rao, Anuradha Jhaver, Geetha Muthusamy, Dr. Apoorve Haree, Bhavana Sonthalia, Suja George, Geetha Premkumar, Sheetal Jain, Pratibha Malhotra, Devika Agarwal, Harsha Sajnani, Ashu Lodha, Shreya Jain, Afshan, Naina Shah, Preethika Munoth, Shruthi, Arul Selvi, Ayushi and Rachna Kumar.