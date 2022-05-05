Fast patrol vessel ICGS Kamla Devi' launched in Kolkata

Fast patrol vessel ICGS Kamla Devi', named after social reformer and freedom activist Kamladevi Chattopadhyay and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd in a public-private partnership with TWL for the Indian Coast Guard, was launched here on Monday, an official said.

The vessel was christened Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Kamla Devi' by Neela Pathania, wife of ICG Director General Virender Singh Pathania.

Kamla Devi' was scheduled to be the fourth ship in the series of five such FPVs that GRSE was contracted to build for the ICG, but became the fifth as the fourth one was exported to the Republic of Seychelles as the SCG PS Zoroaster' in 2021, the official said.

"ICGS Kamla Devi is named after Kamladevi Chattopadhyay' who worked towards the upliftment of artisans and craftsmen across the country and development of the performing arts," the GRSE official said.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:17 PM IST