Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of the ICSI organises 10th International Yoga Day

Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of the ICSI organised 10th International Yoga Day on the theme Yoga for self and Society. CS Pratibha Sabharwal, Yoga Instructor as a Guest Faculty took the Yoga Session. CS Shailender, CA Manish Lohia were also present in Yoga Session. CS Monika Anand , Chairperson Faridabad and other Committee members were present in the session. About 35 to 40 students and Members participated in the Yoga session and interacted with Yoga trainer to get their life healthy with day to day Yoga tips and followed the same and meditation .