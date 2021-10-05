Farewell function organised at Daman collectorate for Dr. Rakesh Minhas and Charmi Parekh

Daman Collector Dr. Rakesh Minhas and Deputy Collector Charmi Parekh were transferred to Dadra Nagar Haveli and both the officers were given a good farewell at the Daman Collectorate on Friday. At the farewell function held at Daman Collectorate, Dr. Rakesh Minhas and Charmi Parekh thanked the officers and staff of the Collectorate and all the staff and officers who worked with them. They credited all the officers and employees of the Collectorate for the success of whatever work he has done so far. "Our tenure here has been memorable, with the cooperation of all of you," they said. You people will continue to do the same in the future. Employees and officials of the Collectorate present on the occasion, Local officials and employees of departments including Mamlatdar Sagar Thakkar, Social Welfare Officer Sudhir Pandey, Labor Inspector Chauhan, Town Planning Sudhirbhai were present on the occasion. All of them wished them for their new responsibilities.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:52 PM IST