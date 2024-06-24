Famous food entrepreneur Raja Singh honored at Atal National Award Ceremony in Delhi

Tahseen Ashrafi

The Atal National Award Distribution Ceremony, held on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, at the Prime Minister Sangrahalaya, celebrated the achievements of 37 distinguished individuals. These awardees were recognized for their exemplary contributions across various fields, showcasing the dedication and talent that drive India's progress.

Among the honorees was Raja, a well-known figure in the food industry. Founder of the popular momos and Chinese food chain "Mokart," Raja received the award in the Social Service category. His dedication extends beyond delicious food, as he has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to giving back to the community. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Raja's unwavering support saw him providing meal boxes to laborers and those facing hardship. This impactful initiative continues to this day, ensuring those in need receive a helping hand.

Expressing his gratitude, Raja said, "Receiving this award is a true honor. Providing free meals to those in need has been a vital way to support our community. I would humbly request everyone to do their bit to support society." His words resonated with the spirit of the ceremony, organized by Smt. Aparna Singh Tripathi, National President of the Atal Foundation.

The event served as a platform to celebrate remarkable achievements of individuals who, through their dedication and service, contribute significantly to the nation's progress and development. The ceremony brought together a congregation of esteemed guests and awardees, fostering a sense of shared purpose and collective responsibility towards building a brighter future for India.