Fake advertisements on the web regarding recruitment in RPF

It has come light that some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam. It is hereby clarified that this claim is fake as Ministry of Railways has not issued any such notification for recruitment in RPF. Citizens are advised to verify any announcement related to job vacancies in Railways from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board and not succumb to fraudulent announcements.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:00 PM IST