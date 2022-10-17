‘Faces of Climate Resilience’ docu-series brings to forefront communities facing the impacts of climate change

The India Climate Collaborative, along with the IMC Young Leaders’ Forum, the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), hosted the screening of the documentary series ‘Faces of Climate Resilience’ that brings to the forefront communities who are already bearing the impact of climate change – and developing their own local adaptations to climate risks at the Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mumbai.

The screening was followed by an interaction with a climate champion, as well as a dialogue on how we can build climate resilience into businesses and societies, and integrate nature into our development narrative.

Anant Singhania, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry delivered the opening remarks. Other dignitaries present at the event included environmental activist and writer Bittu Sahgal, Editor at Sanctuary Asia, and President of Bombay Natural History Society, as well as sustainability experts Ms. Tejashree Joshi, Head of Environment & Sustainability at Godrej & Boyce., and Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co.

Faces of Climate Resilience captures stories from five Indian states, including the lived experiences of a women's collective in Odisha replanting trees along a cyclone-prone coast, a Mahila Mangal Dal in Uttarakhand working with local forest officials to combat forest fires, and a youth group in suburban Mumbai sensitising slum dwellers about climate change, among others. The audience also had a chance to interact with the Climate Champion, Amit of Yuva India, who is one of the faces of climate resilience in the documentary series.