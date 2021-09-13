Eye donation awareness programme organised at WR’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital

The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed every year from 25th August to 8th September, to raise awareness about the significance of contributing one’s eyesight after their death. On 8th Sept. 2021, an Eye Donation Awareness Programme was organized at Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH), Mumbai Central in association with Eye Bank Coordination & Research Centre (EBCRC), Parel which is one of the biggest eye banks in Maharashtra.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on the occasion, a talk was delivered regarding eye donation in an interactive session with patients at JRH. Counsellors from EBCRC explained the procedure of eye donation and how it is one of the noblest acts of charity. Informative pamphlets were distributed to people regarding the procedure.

