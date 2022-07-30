‘Express Cargo Service’ started in Gujarat Express between Mumbai Central & Ahmedabad

In a yet another boost to PM Gati Shakti programme, Western Railway in collaboration with India Post has commenced the scheme of “Express Cargo Service” in Gujarat Express train, a new initiative under the aegis of Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service. The first consignment from Mumbai under this scheme was loaded in Train No. 22953 Mumbai – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express was flagged off on Thursday, 28th July, 2022 by G V L Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division & Ms.Veena R Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle alongwith other senior officials of WR & India Post.

According to Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, “Express Cargo Service” under the aegis of Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service initiative has been implemented to provide seamless connectivity for the logistic movement of goods & parcels. The Joint Parcel Product in collaboration of Indian Railways & India Post has been developed to target Business to Consumer (B2C) & Business to Business (B2B) market. It focuses on e-commerce & MSME market offering affordable price as per the market trends of weight category between 35 to 100 kg. This initiative is pursuant to the recent Budget announcement for providing end to end Logistic solution by leveraging the strengths of the First Mile and Last mile connectivity advantage of Postal department and the Middle Mile strength of Railways. It will help in providing door to door experience with advanced security. This Service will be beneficial especially to e-Commerce companies, pharma companies, readymade cloth factories, manufacturers of engineering goods, motor vehicles parts, consumer products, etc.

Thakur further informed that during the Press Meet held for the launch of Express Cargo Service at Conference Hall, GPO Building at Mumbai, DRM Satyakumar & Ms. Veena R. Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle addressed the Press. Satyakumar briefed that this initiative is a big step by Western Railway & India Post for starting such a service from Mumbai which is the commercial Capital of our country. It will help in tapping the potential for transporting domestic cargo by Railways. This service will provide end to end solutions to the aggregators at affordable prices and at a faster pace.

Thakur further mentioned that the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Service was first started as a pilot project on Western Railway’s Train No. 19045 Tapti Ganga Express departing from Surat station. This scheme was a first of its kind over Indian Railways and the first Parcel Van loaded with consignments departed from Surat for Varanasi on 31st March, 2022.