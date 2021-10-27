‘Expedite RTI appeals by adhering to timelines’: CIS at SCOPE Symposium

Calling the Right to Information (RTI) Act a landmark legislation that has withstood the test of time, Mr. Y.K. Sinha, Chief Information Commissioner, CIC addressed Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE)’s symposium on Right to Information Act. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; B.K. Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC and O.P. Khorwal, Consultant, SCOPE also addressed the concluding session of the two-day program, which saw large participation of senior officials of various PSUs from across the country. Atul Sobti addressing the participants called RTI Act the cornerstone of corporate governance enabling efficiency and transparency in processes. He added that SCOPE with the support of Central Information Commission has been continuously organising symposiums and workshops on RTI Act for capacity building of PSEs.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:18 AM IST