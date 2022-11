Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank, inaugurated the bank’s stall at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The PNB stall displayed a bouquet of banks products and services to the visitors.

On this occasion, Chief General Manager Sameer Bajpai, General Managers P.P. Singh, Mukesh Kumar Jain, Mukul Sahai, and other officials of PNB were present.