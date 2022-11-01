Exercise Garuda - VII at Air Force Station Jodhpur

Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (FASF) are participating in a bilateral exercise, named 'Garuda VIl', from 26 October to 12 November 2022 at Air Force Station Jodhpur. In this exercise, FASF will participate with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel. The IAF is participating with Su-30 MKI, Rafale, LCA Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Mi-17 helicopters. The IAF contingent will also include Combat Enabling Assets like Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C. This joint exercise will provide a platform for both the countries to enhance operational capability and interoperability, while also sharing best practices.

This is the seventh edition of the bilateral exercise. The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force Stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively. The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.

Participation of the IAF and FASF in this exercise will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences and enhancement of operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.