Executive Director of POWERGRID pays courtesy call on UT Administrator

Administrator Praful Patel has encouraged and assured to give full cooperation and cooperation to POWERGRID in the coming time to make power system equipped with more modern technology in this state. The executive director of Power Grid's West Zone, Surendra said, priority is always given to the development works by the Administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman-Diu, Praful Patel, and due to this, all the upcoming new projects of the government. Success is achieved for completing it in its stipulated time.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:58 PM IST