Executive Director (CSR, R&R, LA) interacts with GEM Students

NTPC Rihand under its Corporate Social Responsibility is organising Girl Empowerment Mission 2022 from 23 May 2022 to 18 June 2022. In view of this, Executive Director Rakesh Prasad (CSR, R&R, LA) visited NTPC Rihand here on Thursday and interacted with Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) students. Prasad expressed his happiness after interacting with GEM students.

In his address, Prasad said that as part of the efforts for the transforming lives of the underprivileged girls living around the NTPC project, the company has planned to increase this initiative at about 35 project locations this year. With such initiative, NTPC is empowering girls across the country and making them aware about basic education, health, self-defense and many more. Through this initiative NTPC is trying to break the stereotypes. Regarding the facilities available in the workshop, he further told that during the workshop, along with the arrangement of their accommodation, food, they are also getting training related to yoga, craft and other activities, such as dance, music, personality development, skill development in addition to basic education. He further told that it is our endeavor that we can make a small contribution towards the empowerment of the girls of rural environment through the Girl Child Empowerment Mission.

Education brings positive changes in human life. It is said that “Education is Power”. Educating a girl child is tantamount to educating the whole family. These days various initiatives are being taken to educate girls and today women are at par with their male counterparts. Girl Child Empowerment Mission, “Shiksha Se Roshni” is one such initiative of NTPC.