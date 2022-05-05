Excellent performance in freight loading by DDU Division

In April this year, DDU Division topped among all the divisions of Indian Railways in terms of percentage increase in freight loading and revenue earning from it.

This year in the month of April 2022, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Mandal (DDU Division) of East Central Railway has performed excellently in freight loading and earning revenue from it. About 02 lakh 53 thousand tonnes of goods were loaded by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Mandal (DDU Mandal) in the month of April 2022 this year.

This freight loading is about 139 percent more than the freight loading of about 01 lakh 06 thousand tonnes done by DDU Division in the month of April 2021 last year. It is noteworthy that DDU Division stood first among all the divisions of Indian Railways in terms of percentage increase in freight loading in April-2022 as compared to April-2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST