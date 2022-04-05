Excellent performance by SWR during Financial Year 2021-22

South Western Railway has achieved remarkable growth in the financial year 2021-22. With customer friendly approach, Railway has turned out to be the most preferred mode of transport for freight & Parcel traffic. In the Financial Year 2021-22, SWR has loaded 44.12 Million Tonnes of freight registering an increase of 15.5% over the last financial year. The commodities loaded include 17.04 Million Tonnes of Iron Ore, 9.13 Million Tonnes of Coal, 9.05 Million Tonnes of Pig Iron & Finished steel, 0.77 Million Tonnes of Food grains, 0.98 Million Tonnes of Cement etc. The freight revenue earned during 2021-22 stands at Rs. 4160 Crores which is 28.72% more over the financial year 2020-21. The Parcel revenue of SWR during 2021-22 is Rs.121.56 Crores. SWR has loaded 238 Automobile rakes in the financial year 2021-22. The Sundry earnings of SWR is Rs. 275.7 Crores with an increase by 71.52%. SWR has sold scrap worth Rs. 138.04 Crores & has surpassed the target set by the Railway Board.

SWR has given special thrust to infrastructure development. During 2021-22, 187 KM of Doubling and 22 KM of New lines and 511.7 Route KMs of electrification have been completed. Towards achieving Net Zero Carbon emission, SWR has converted 26 trains to run on Electric traction in the Financial Year 2021-22. 40 trains are running on HOG Power Cars reducing diesel consumption. As a green initiative, SWR has planted 70 Thousand fruit-bearing trees across its jurisdiction.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:58 PM IST