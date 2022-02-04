“Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility” at Prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2021 for NTPC

NTPC Limited the largest power Utility of the country has been conferred “Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility” in the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2021, consecutive 2nd time in a row. This is the highest award conferred by CII-ITC. This award recognises companies that have positively impacted both business and society by taking a strategic approach to CSR through collaborative programmes with government and civil society.

Dillip Kumar Patel, Director(HR) received this coveted Award on 31st January 2022 in an online ceremony for NTPC. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Rao Inderjeet Singh, Union Minister of State, (Independent Charges) Ministry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Ministry of Planning & Union Minister of State, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Addressing the august presence, Director (HR) shared NTPC's commitment towards Sustainable CSR Practices with its value proposition towards society and its empowerment.

The journey to “Excellence” is due to the strategic vision of NTPC Management and its commitment towards CSR implementation.

NTPC Sipat, NTPC Tanda, NTPC Talcher, NTPC Kudgi NTPC Rihand and NTPC Aravali were also awarded by CII-ITC for their significant efforts towards sustainable development on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:40 PM IST