EV Charging Station Launched at Noida under CSR Initiatives of Oil India Limited

As part of the ongoing nationwide celebration of Swachhata Pakhwada 2024, an EV Charging station comprising of 2 nos of EV Chargers, each of 30kw and 9.9kw respectively were installed and inaugurated at Sector-15A, Club House, Noida. The EV charging station has been provided under CSR initiatives of Oil India Limited (A Maharatna CPSE). The EV charging station was ceremoniously inaugurated by Ashok Das, Director (HR), Oil India Limited in presence of Gaurav Bansal, Project Engineer, Noida Authority and other officials from OIL, Noida Authority and local residents of Noida 15 (A). The two EV chargers were formally handed over to the President, RWA, Noida Sector 15 (A).

Prior to the inauguration, an activity book titled ‘Trash Talk’ was also officially launched that was developed by Oil India Limited for wider publicity among students and citizens of all age groups on the essence of hygiene in daily life.