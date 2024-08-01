 ESIC recruits 1,221 doctors in last two months
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
ANI Photo

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has recruited 1,221 doctors in last two months, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Further, the examination for filling 1,930 vacancies in the nursing cadre has been conducted by UPSC and the recruitment process would be completed soon, Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

According to the ministry statement, for providing better medical facilities, ESIC has approved the recruitment of 1,221 doctors in different medical cadres in the last two months.

As many as 860 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), 330 Assistant Professors and 31 Specialists have been recruited.

ESIC has also completed the recruitment process of 20 Junior Engineers (Electrical) and 57 Junior Engineers (Civil), and appointment letters, on recommendation of UPSC, have been issued this month.

The ESI scheme is an integrated measure of social insurance embodied in the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948, under the ministry.

It provides complete bouquet of social security benefits including cash benefits and medical facilities to the insured persons and their family members, through its vast network of ESI hospitals and dispensaries.

