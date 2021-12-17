ESIC Hospital Bapunagar holds preventive Medical health check-up cum Awareness camp

A Preventive Medical health check-up cum Awareness camp, was held by the ESIC Hospital Bapunagar in coordination with the Branch Manager, Dariyapur and the Regional Office of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, Ashram road, Ahmedabad, on 15th December 2021 in the premises of M/s Innovative Retail Concept Private Limited popularly known as Big Basket at Moraiya, Changodar unit. Focus was on preventive health check up of the workers covered under ESI scheme above the age of 40 years. However, health check-up of other workers of M/s Big basket was also done at this Moraiya, Changodar unit in Ahmedabad. This initiative by ESIC is a part of Government of India’s initiative called "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate the up coming 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, under the leadership of honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, Additional Commissioner & Regional Director, ESIC addressed the workers and management team of the company. He also distributed prizes to the best performers of the company, on their request. Mementos to these best performers of Big Basket for the month of November as selected by their management were delivered by the hands of Additional Commissioner and Regional Director Ratnesh Kumar Gautam.

A team of Doctors from ESIC Model Hospital Bapunagar which included Ophthalmology (Eye), Orthopedics, ENT, ECG, Medicine, Gynaecology, Pathology, Skin specialists camped at the premises throughout the day and did preventive health checkup of the workers.

An awareness talk was also given by Gautam Kumar, Deputy Director (Benefit) on benefits available under ESI scheme. While Gautam Kumar, apprised the workers about various benefits of the scheme, some workers shared their excellent experience of services and support of ESIC in times of contingencies from the dias and expressed their gratitude towards ESIC and it’s team of officers, doctors and staff.

In the programme, Dr. Ankit Shah, State Medical Officer, Jitendra Sehgal, Assistant Director (Law), Dr. Jignesh and other officers, employees attended from ESIC. On behalf of M/s Big Basket, Hardik, Capt. Amrit and Vaibhav led and coordinated the ESIC team.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:36 PM IST