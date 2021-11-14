ESIC employee Bhavina Patel bags Arjuna award

Bhavina Patel, an official of Regional Office, Employees State Insurance Corporation, (under Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt of India) Ahmedabad, has been conferred with the Arjuna award in recognition of her achievements in the field of sports (Table Tennis), from the President of India. Recently she won the first Silver medal for India in Table Tennis in Paralympics, held at Tokyo (Japan). Apart from this she has also won many medals at International and National level in Table Tennis. Bhavina Patel received this award from Ramnath Kovind, President of India, at New Delhi. She is from a village of Mehsana in Gujarat.



Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, Additional Commissioner & Regional Director, ESIC, Gujarat, congratulated Bhavina Patel for receiving the Arjun Award.



The ESI Scheme: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, disablement, Unemployment etc. It is covering about 3.4 Crores of family units of workers (18 Lakhs in Gujarat) and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.24 crore beneficiaries (72 Lakhs in Gujarat). Today, its infrastructure has increased many folds with 1502 Dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries)/308 ISM Units (more than 90 dispensaries in Gujarat) and 160 ÉSI Hospitals, (11 hospitals in Gujarat), 744 Branch/Pay Offices (34 in Gujarat) and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices (3 at Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat). The ESI Scheme today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union Territories of the country.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:08 PM IST