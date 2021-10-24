ESIC and EPFO must promote transparency while providing social security: Jitendra Khare, CVO, ESIC & EPFO

Jitendra Khare, ITS Chief Vigilance Officer Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, interacted at length with officers of the ESIC Regional Office and a poster containing slogans on the vigilance awareness prepared by the ESIC Regional Office Ahmedabad, was also unveiled by him.He also planted a tree at ESIC,RO as a part of Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0 of Government of India.

Jitendra Khare, ITS Chief Vigilance Officer/EPFO and presently holding additional charge of CVO/ESIC visited Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 20.10.2021 & 21.10.2021 and reviewed vigilance aspects of offices of EPFO and ESIC. Both departments function under the administrative control of Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India and provide social security to the workforce of the country. Khare interacted with the officers of EPFO & ESIC and stressed upon effective measures on the preventive vigilance in the offices. He stated that preventive vigilance is a package of measures to improve systems and procedures to eliminate/reduce corruption, promote transparency and ease of doing business.

During the visit, Jitendra Khare, CVO directed officers of EPFO & ESIC to observe upcoming Vigilance Awareness Week with a motive to promote integrity, transparency and accountability amongst public servants and create awareness about existence, causes and gravity of corruption and the threat posed by it to the society as a whole.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST