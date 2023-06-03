Engine rolling conducted after doubling of southern rail connectivity at Kamarajar Port Ltd by IPRCL

Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited has successfully completed the Augmentation/ Doubling of Southern Rail connectivity at Kamarajar Port Ltd at a sanctioned cost of Rs 86.50 crore.

The physical works were completed and engine rolling was conducted on 30.05.2023 successfully.

Commemorating this milestone, the IPRCL officials said, "The Doubling project will facilitate more rail movement to Kamarajar Port, thereby easing out cargo movement at the port. This will increase the cargo handling capacity of the port with effective transportation and minimum rail congestion."

Salient Features:

Three major bridges. Four minor bridges. Total Route KM – 2.7KM. Total Track KM – 3.8KM. OHE facilities.

S&T facilities.

About Kamarajar Port

Kamarajar Port, located on the Coromandel Coast about 24 km north of Chennai Port,

Chennai, it is the 12th major port of India, and the ﬁrst port in India which is a public company. The port was declared as a major port under the Indian Ports Act, 1908 in March 1999 and incorporated as Ennore Port Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in October 1999. The Kamarajar Port is the only corporatized major port and is registered as a company. Today, the landlord port is the dominant port model in larger and medium sized ports.