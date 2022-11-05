Energy Storage Systems are viable solutions to complement clean energy transition: SJVN CMD, N.L Sharma

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN addressed the National Conference on Energy Storage including Pumped Storage – Opportunities and Challenges at Shimla today. Sharma was the Chief Guest of the two-day conference being organised by Central Board of Irrigation & Power (CBIP), Society of Power Engineers, India & Afro Asian Region in association with National Skill Development Forum, Shimla, The Institution of Engineers, India.

On this occasion, A.K. Dinkar, Secretary, CBIP, A.S. Bakshi, Former Member CERC, Pankaj Dadwal, Managing Director, HPSEB, Vishwa Mohan Joshi, Chairman, Institution of Engineers (India), HP Chapter, Shimla, Anil Kolap, Member/Director (Opn.) MSETCL and Sanjeev Singh, Director, CBIP were also present.

Addressing the delegates, Nand Lal Sharma said that the energy storage systems are viable solutions to complement energy transition towards decarbonised energy mix. Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) are one of the largest forms of storage energy available commercially with long duration energy storage technologies and have very high energy efficiency.

SJVN is playing an important role in India’s renewable energy expansion plan. At present, the total portfolio of SJVN is around 42,000 MW that includes 10 Pumped Storage Projects of 12,610 MW identified by Ministry of Power pan India.