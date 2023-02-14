Energy Minister of UP visits IREDA pavilion at “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023”

Arvind Kumar Sharma, Minister of Energy & Additional Sources of Energy, Urban Development, Urban Employment & Poverty Alleviation, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, today visited IREDA pavilion at “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023” in Lucknow today. Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA welcomed him and briefed about the phenomenal achievements of the organisation in last three years.

Das briefed the Energy Minister of Uttar Pradesh on the vital role IREDA is playing in accelerating RE development in order to achieve the target of 500 GW in the country by 2030. He also informed him about the innovative financial products of IREDA for Renewable Energy sector.

Daniel Bircher, Managing Director, Zurich International Airport, also paid a visit to the IREDA pavilion. Flughafen Zürich AG, the operator of Zurich Airport has the right to build and operate the Noida International Airport at Jewar (UP).

