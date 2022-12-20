Energy Conservation Awareness Programmes at SSE

SIMATS School of Engineering observed and celebrated the National Energy Conservation Day. The objective was to educate the society on the importance of energy conservation for the present as well as future generations.

National Service Scheme and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan volunteers of SSE donated the college-designed Biogas Plants and creating awareness on renewable energy sources in a local village on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

The villagers were happy to be informed on sustainable and responsible energy consumption and production as well as the initiative the college has taken towards the same.

Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, SIMATS' respected Chancellor, Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SSE, and Dr. Ramesh, Principal of SSE, continuously encourage students’ participations in such energy saving inventions and initiatives in the campus.