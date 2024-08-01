Empowering Tribal Communities: M.G.George Muthoot Learning Centre inaugurated in Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant step towards bridging the educational gap in remote tribal villages, The Muthoot Group has inaugurated it’s first-ever M.G. George Muthoot Learning Centre at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. This pioneering initiative aims to uplift underprivileged individuals from 9 remote tribal villages, providing them with access to quality education and skill development programs.

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasizing the organization's commitment to creating a positive impact on society. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Robin Hibu, Director General of Delhi Police, and representatives from the NGO Helping Hands.

The M.G. George Muthoot Learning Centre will offer a range of educational programs, focusing on basic literacy, numeracy skills, and essential skill sets. This collaborative effort with Helping Hands will empower panchayat members, villagers, and tribal communities, paving the way for a brighter future.

Alexander George Muthoot remarked, "Our CSR initiatives in the North East region reflect our dedication to upholding the values and legacy of our beloved Group Chairman, Late M.G. George Muthoot. We are committed to creating a positive difference in the lives of people, especially in underserved communities."