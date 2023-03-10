Empowered Women: CRPF Women Bikers on expedition from India Gate to Jagdalpur

75 CRPF Women Bikers celebrating the 75 Years of Independence-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the spirit of Women Empowerment, have embarked on an 1,848-km long and arduous bike expedition from India Gate to Jagdalpur. Traversing the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra this rally will culminate on March 25, 2023 at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh where the 84th CRPF Day Parade is being held for the first time.

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, flagged off the CRPF Women Bike Expedition from the iconic India Gate in presence of Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, Dr Ajita Thaosen, President, CRPF Family Welfare Association, and personnel and their family members.

While lauding the courage and fortitude of the women bikers in her address, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Smt Meenakashi Lekhi, extended her best wishes to them for this incredible endeavour. She also commended the exceptional role being played by women in armed forces and their significant contribution in the Nation Building.

In his address, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, extended his gratitude to the Minister for gracing the event with her august presence. Expressing his faith in the extraordinary abilities and exemplary fortitude of the CRPF Women Daredevils, he extended his best wishes to them.

Aligned to the spirit of Women Empowerment and saluting the courage and commitment of CRPF Women Bravehearts, Royal Enfield-one of oldest and prestigious motorcycle providers of the country, is supporting the expedition. The Royal Enfield has presented the bikers with the customized gears suited for such long expeditions. At several locations en route the rally, the brand will honour the bike riders and will organise events for flag-in and flag-off ceremonies.

The rally will make halts at Agra, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhopal, Nagpur, Bhandara, Raipur, and Kondagaon. The bikers will engage with the local residents at numerous locations spreading the message of Women Empowerment and inspiring the women and students throughout their route.

The historic event also witnessed an impeccable women rifle drill and energetic presentation by the women pipe band and drummers which enthralled the spectators.