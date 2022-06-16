Emami-KISS Balasore Residential School inaugurated by Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the Balasore branch of The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Emami-KISS Residential School through virtual mode.

“Today I am very much happy to inaugurate the Emami-KISS. On this occasion I congratulate the people of Balasore, especially the children,” he said at the well-attended event.

Education is the most powerful medium and brings the biggest transformation in one’s life. The state government has given more importance to education and is transforming the schools under the 5T programme. More than four thousand high schools have been transformed as of today. It has created interest among students, the CM said as he addressed the gathering.

He said that KISS has opened its branches in various districts along with KISS-Bhubaneswar. KISS has taken initiative to openfully free residential schools for poor and underprivileged tribal children in 30 districts of Odisha. This would strengthen our initiative to give quality education to all children. He appreciated the joint initiative of Emami and KISS.

Aswini Kumar Patra, Minister, Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise said KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has brought transformation in lakhs of poor tribal children through education. It is not a small thing, it is the god-gifted power to Dr. Samanta.

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said Dr. Samanta has created a ray of light in the lives of lakhs of poor and underprivileged tribal children. He has brought transformation and made them empowered through education. We all the people of Odisha irrespective of our caste, creed and political affiliation should support wholeheartedly to Dr. Samanta for this great initiative.

Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida said, today is a great day for Remuna people. I am grateful to Dr. Samanta and Emami group to open Emami-KISS in Remuna of Balasore district. The poor children of the Balasore district will get quality education free of cost.

In his welcome address, Dr. Samanta said, the new residential school has come up on a sprawling eco-friendly and Wi-Fi green campus. The campus has been built in collaboration with the Emami Group. It has entailed an investment of Rs. 50 crore for land and infrastructural development and setting up of mechanized kitchen, a 25-bed hospital, furniture and fixture and other facilities in the 1,20,000 sq.ft built-up area.

The Emami Group has provided Rs.14 Crores and the remaining Rs.36 crores have been provided by KIIT. The Emami-KISS is a fully free residential school like KISS-Bhubaneswar. In the first phase, the school will have the strength of 1200 students from standard-1 to standard-12 and provide quality education to poor and underprivileged children under the CBSE curriculum. Emami-KISS would be an asset of the people of Balasore. K Sudarshan Chakrabarti, Collector and DM proposed the vote of thanks. Among others, Susil Goenka, representative of the Emami group was also present.