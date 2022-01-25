e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

Electrification on Central Railway – Infrastructure Upgrade

FPJ Bureau
In order to enhance Railway’s share in freight transport and to meet the demands of growing economy, Central Railway is committed to expand and upgrade its infrastructure in a big way.

Central Railway is committed towards providing a pollution-free mode of transport. Towards achieving this goal, railway electrification work of 173 route km has been completed in FY 2021-22 on Central Railway. Further, Commissioner of Railway Safety’s inspection of 56 route km viz. Jejuri-Adarki and Ambale-Rajewadi sections of Pune Division has been successfully completed on 20.1.2022.

Electrification of 418 route km has been targeted to be completed in FY 2021-22. 245 route km electrification is expected to be completed by March 2022. Ausa Road-Latur Road (52 route km) is also expected to be completed by June 2022.

Electrification offers advantages like:

• Environmental-friendly mode of transport

• Reduced dependence on imported diesel fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and reduced carbon footprints

• Haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives leading to increased throughput

• Increased sectional capacity by eliminating detention on account of traction change

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
