Electrification on Central Railway – Infrastructure Upgrade

In order to enhance Railway’s share in freight transport and to meet the demands of growing economy, Central Railway is committed to expand and upgrade its infrastructure in a big way.

Central Railway is committed towards providing a pollution-free mode of transport. Towards achieving this goal, railway electrification work of 173 route km has been completed in FY 2021-22 on Central Railway. Further, Commissioner of Railway Safety’s inspection of 56 route km viz. Jejuri-Adarki and Ambale-Rajewadi sections of Pune Division has been successfully completed on 20.1.2022.

Electrification of 418 route km has been targeted to be completed in FY 2021-22. 245 route km electrification is expected to be completed by March 2022. Ausa Road-Latur Road (52 route km) is also expected to be completed by June 2022.

Electrification offers advantages like:

• Environmental-friendly mode of transport

• Reduced dependence on imported diesel fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and reduced carbon footprints

• Haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives leading to increased throughput

• Increased sectional capacity by eliminating detention on account of traction change

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:33 PM IST