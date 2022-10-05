Election of All India Madhyadeshi Vaish Sabha Delhi Pradesh held

The Election of All India Madhyadeshi Vaish Sabha Delhi Pradesh was held on October 2, in the auditorium of Sanatan Dharma Mandir, Paschim Vihar, Delhi amidst huge crowds. The learned and aware indigenous brothers of the state formed a clean, energetic committee which would play an important role in building a strong nation by connecting the society with the mainstream of the country. he election was completed among the enlightened people of Delhi State by Vinod Ku Sah ji, in which, after resigning from the post of the current Provincial President, Subhash Gupta ji, Kanhaiya Prasad Gupta was elected as President, Sanjay Kumar Sah, General Secretary and Pradeep Gupta. The Treasurer was appointed on the basis of public opinion. In which DD Gupta, PU Provincial President, Rajaram, PU Provincial General Secretary, Pramod Kumar, Amarnath Gupta, Ravindra Kumar Madheshiya, PU National Officer, Jia Lal Sah, Supreme Court Advocate Mahendra Kumar Gupta, PU National President Kamlesh Kumar, Dinesh Sah, RS Prasad, Ajay Kumar, Engineer, Youth President Santosh Ku, Youth Secretary General Ravi Arya, Deendayal Sah, Umakant Sah etc. along with people from all sections of the society participated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)