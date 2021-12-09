Eight Central Railway staff felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 8 Central Railway staff (three from Mumbai Division, two each from Nagpur and Solapur Divisions and one from Bhusaval Division) in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of November 2021, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on December 6, 2021. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Rishikesh Kaluram Parnekar, Track Maintainer-IV and Ananta Shankar Lobhi, Track Maintainer-II, Karjat, Mumbai Division while patrolling the Karjat-Lonavala section on 30.11.2021, noticed a broken rail head. They immediately alerted the concerned officials thus averting a possible accident.

Pushpendra Meena, Assistant Loco Pilot (Goods), Kurla, Mumbai Division while on duty on 19.10.2021, noticed a hanging broken door of a passing goods wagon. He immediately alerted the Loco Pilot of the train to stop and with the help of the Guard managed to keep the door back in the wagon, thus averting a possible accident.

Pravin Kumar Prabhakar, Sr. Goods Guard, Nagpur Division, while on duty on 10.11.2021, noticed a hot axle in the passing goods train. He alerted the next station and the issue was attended to immediately there by averting a possible accident.

Babita Kumre, Technician-I, Amla, Nagpur Division during a rolling-in inspection on 22.10.2021, noticed grease leakage from axle box of goods train. Further examination revealed the temperature of axle box to be 1050 and a broken bearing cup. The wagon was marked sick and a possible accident was averted.

Dadasaheb Mahadev Shinde, Shunting Jamadar, Solapur Division while inspecting a goods train in the yard on 12.11.2021, noticed a broken central pivot in one of the wagons. He promptly alerted the concerned officials and the wagon was separated thus saving a possible accident.

Sanjay Chavan, Loco Pilot, Solapur Division while on duty on a goods train on 8.11.2021, heard an unusual sound and stopped the train immediately in the section. Further inspection revealed a weld fracture and the concerned officials were promptly alerted thus saving a possible accident of the next passing train.

Sujit Kumar, Dy. Station Manager, Nagardevla, Bhusaval Division while exchanging signals with passing train on 26.10.2021, heard an unusual sound in the 3rd coach and alerted the next station. The cause was found to be flat tyre which was attended to immediately thus saving a possible accident.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineering and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virutally.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021