EESL to join hands with Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) Programme

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), a joint venture of public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Power along with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) supported the first edition of the Modern Energy Cooking Forum 2022 that recently took place in New Delhi. With an emphasis on electricity, batteries, and solar energy, the forum was organised by the Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS), a UK Aid funded global research programme led by Loughborough University and the World Bank's Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme (ESMAP), in collaboration with Finovista India, their in-country partner.

In order to reduce costs and increase user awareness and sensitization, EESL and MECS Programme have agreed to collaborate on a large-scale initial deployment of over 20,000 electric pressure cookers and induction cooktops in the country. The deployment is expected to accelerate the acceptance and large-scale adoption of modern electric cooking devices in Indian kitchens. The forum also witnessed a wide display of latest innovative electric and solar powered cooking devices by entrepreneurs across India. Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL said, “Over the past decade, solar-powered cookstoves and induction cooktops have revolutionized clean cooking and these new solutions are crucial for faster achievements of India’s NDCs.”

Speaking at the forum, Animesh Mishra, (Head- Sales & PR), EESL said, “As of now, electric cooking has a very low penetration in Indian households. Induction stoves and Electric Pressure Cookers (EPC) are two examples of cutting-edge modern electric cooking appliances that we are working to introduce. By reducing the risk of fire hazards, promoting convenient and efficient energy use, and lowering pollution, these appliances will help ensure the health, safety, and wellness of Indian consumers.”

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Simon Batchelor, Research & Innovation Coordinator, MECS Programme said, “We are hopeful that the first edition of the Modern Energy Cooking Forum will be significant in India’s transition toward electric & clean energy-based cooking. The adoption of modern energy efficient appliances for cooking would require a concerted effort from both government institutions as well as private companies. By successfully integrating modern energy cooking practices, India will be able to ensure affordable and reliable cooking solutions for its consumers.”

The Indian Government’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims for 100% adoption of LPG/PNG based cooking, yet challenges like affordability, accessibility and clean cooking practices remain. A comprehensive strategy that emphasises capacity development, innovation, financing, awareness, etc. is required to make the shift to modern cooking technologies. To accelerate technological development and guarantee a more rapid transition of clean cooking culture in India, it is also necessary to strengthen entrepreneurial capacities through partnerships between research institutes and enterprises.