EdCIL pays govt dividend of Rs 11.5 crore for the year 2020-21

Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, received the cheque from Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD EdCIL, in the presence of Sh. Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary (TE), Sh. Pandey Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Secretary (TC) and other senior officials of the Ministry and EdCIL on 27th January 2022. EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, paid a dividend of Rs 11.5 Crore for the year 2020-21. The company registered a turnover of Rs. 332.83 Crore (highest ever turnover) and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 36.89 Crore during the year 2020-21.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:21 AM IST