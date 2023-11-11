EdCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023 was observed by EdCIL (India) Limited (A Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE, Govt. of India) from 30thOct to 5thNov 2023,on the theme “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the nation-भ्रष्टाचार का विरोध करें; राष्ट्र के प्रति समर्पित रहें)” as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission.

On 30thOct 2023, integrity pledge was administered by Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL along with Dr. B Chandrasekar, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), M. M. Singh, CVO, EdCIL and other senior officials. During the entire week many awareness activities & competitions were held among employees. On 6thNov 2023, closing ceremony was held alongwith the winners’ declaration and prize distribution for various activities viz. Essay Writing, Self-composed Poem, Slogan writing, Quiz competition etc.

