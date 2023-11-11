 EdCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023
EdCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023
The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023 was observed by EdCIL (India) Limited (A Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE, Govt. of India) from 30thOct to 5thNov 2023,on the theme “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the nation-भ्रष्टाचार का विरोध करें; राष्ट्र के प्रति समर्पित रहें)” as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission.

On 30thOct 2023, integrity pledge was administered by Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL along with Dr. B Chandrasekar, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), M. M. Singh, CVO, EdCIL and other senior officials. During the entire week many awareness activities & competitions were held among employees. On 6thNov 2023, closing ceremony was held alongwith the winners’ declaration and prize distribution for various activities viz. Essay Writing, Self-composed Poem, Slogan writing, Quiz competition etc.

